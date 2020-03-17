1  of  2
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Tahsha Sydnor stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. On Monday, March 16, 2020, Amazon said that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

NEW YORK (AP) —  Amazon says it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

The online retailer will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees.

That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour.

Amazon said this weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure. It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages. 

