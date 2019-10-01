Amber Alert issued for 5 Ontario children

JORDAN, O.N.(WIVB)– Detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service Child Abuse Unit are are asking for help finding five missing children.

The children were taken from the family home outside of Saint Catherines by their father 49-year-old Ian Glenn MacDermid. The children are subject to a temporary custody order and their father is in contravention of the order by failing to return them.

MacDermid may be operating a gold or beige colored pick-up truck and has been described as a white male, approx. 6’0″ tall, 265 to 280lbs, blond hair, blue eyes, with facial hair.

The children have been identified as follows:

5-year-old Evalyn MacDermid female,

3’8, long black hair, medium build

10-year-old Mattias MacDermid

4’8, light brown caramel hair, small/medium build

11-year-old Sovereign MacDermid

5’2, heavy set, long black hair

13-year old-Eska MacDermid

5’1, medium build, long brown hair

14-year-old Magnus MacDermid

5’6, black spiky, medium build, glasses

All the children are of Asian decent. Anyone who may have information or know the whereabouts of Ian MacDermid or the children are asked to call their local police.