Amber Alert issued for missing Pennslyvania teen

(WIVB)– Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a young girl abducted on Sunday. Samara Derwin, 15, was last seen in the area of Nanticoke High School, in Luzerne County, PA .



John Oliver

Police say she was abducted by 20-year-old John Oliver, a white male, driving a stolen marked Nanticoke police department 2014 Ford Interceptor police utility vehicle bearing PA registration MG5473H-PA.

Derwin is described as a white female with brown hair, red highlights, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black yoga pants.



Anyone with information should immediately contact the police by calling 911.