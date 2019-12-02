Winter Weather Advisory
Icy mix causes bad travel conditions today, ends as snow Monday
Live Now
News 4 at 10 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Amber Alert issued for missing Pennslyvania teen

National
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)– Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a young girl abducted on Sunday. Samara Derwin, 15, was last seen in the area of Nanticoke High School, in Luzerne County, PA .

John Oliver

Police say she was abducted by 20-year-old John Oliver, a white male, driving a stolen marked Nanticoke police department 2014 Ford Interceptor police utility vehicle bearing PA registration MG5473H-PA.

Derwin is described as a white female with brown hair, red highlights, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black yoga pants.

 Anyone with information should immediately contact the police by calling 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss