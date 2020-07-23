AMC postpones reopening until August, CNN reports

(WIVB) — AMC Theatres is postponing its opening again, according to CNN.
CNN reports that the company said it would be pushing back the opening of its theaters until “mid-to-late August.”
The report says AMC had been planning to begin a phased reopening on July 15, but last month, the date was pushed back to July 30.
CNN says the reason is because there aren’t any new movies to show in theaters.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.