AMC postpones reopening until August, CNN reports

FILE – In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif. AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

(WIVB) — AMC Theatres is postponing its opening again, according to CNN.

CNN reports that the company said it would be pushing back the opening of its theaters until “mid-to-late August.”

The report says AMC had been planning to begin a phased reopening on July 15, but last month, the date was pushed back to July 30.

CNN says the reason is because there aren’t any new movies to show in theaters.

