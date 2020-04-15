Americans would receive $2,000 a month under House Democrats’ plan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two House Democrats say Americans should get more money during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legislation filed this week by Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. would give $2,000 a month to Americans over the age of 16 who make less than $130,000 a year until the economy recovers.

The bill comes as millions of Americans are set to receive stimulus checks this week as part of the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package.

“A one-time, twelve hundred dollar check isn’t going to cut it,” said Khanna in a statement. “Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy, and ready to get back to work.”

Khanna/Ryan Livestream: Emergency Money for the People Act https://t.co/00rFzE5IpK — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) April 14, 2020

Under the bill, those over the age of 16 who make less than $130,000 a year would receive $2000 monthly payments for at least six months. Married couples earning less than $260,000 would receive $4,000 per month. Families with children would get $500 per child per month for up to three children.

People who are unemployed would also be eligible to receive payments.

“As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam — and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families,” Ryan said in a press release.

The bill would also pay millions more Americans such as college students and adults with disabilities who are still claimed as a dependent. They would receive the payment and their parent or guardian will receive the dependent credit.

Individuals would get the money through direct deposit, check, pre-paid debit cards, or mobile money platforms such as Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal, according to the press release.