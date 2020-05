(WIVB)–Amtrak is asking for additional federal funding to keep trains rolling at minimum service levels.

It submitted a letter to Congress seeking more than $1 billion for fiscal year 2021.

That’s in addition to the $2 billion Amtrak already requested.

Ridership has gone off the rails with less travel because of coronavirus.

Amtrak estimates it has about 5% of passengers as it did before the pandemic.