LIVE: Amy Coney Barrett faces questioning on 2nd day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faced questioning from senators during the second day of confirmation hearings on Tuesday, as the Judiciary Committee draws closer to an initial vote later this week.

After a full day of opening statements Monday, Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings are now scheduled to pivot to a question-and-answer portion.

For the first round, senators have 30 minutes to question Barrett on her views and legal history. The questioning period is expected to carry into Wednesday.

Senate Judiciary Committee Q&A

In opening statements on Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, went over the process of the question and answer forum.

Graham started his 30 minute portion by explaining what he called “the difference between politics and judging.” He referenced Monday’s confirmation hearings criticizing the focus on saving the Affordable Care Act.

“My colleagues on the other side had very emotional pleas about Obamacare. Charts of people with preexisting conditions,” said Graham. “From my point of view, Obamacare has been a disaster for the state of South Carolina. All of you over there, Warren imposed Obamacare on South Carolina. We don’t want it, we want something better. We want something different. You know what we want in South Carolina? South Carolina care not Obamacare. Now why do we want that? Under the Affordable Care Act 3 states get 35% of the money folks. Can you name them? I’ll help you, California, New York and Massachusetts.”

Graham went on to explain how Judge Amy Coney Barrett will play a role in the fate of the ACA.

“There’s a lawsuit involving the Affordable Care Act before the Supreme Court will talk about that in a bit. And the difference between analyzing a lawsuit and having a political argument is fundamentally different and I hope to be able to demonstrate that over the course of the day,” said Graham.

Graham’s first question directed at Judge Amy Coney Barrett, “You said you’re an originalist is that true? What does that mean in English?”

“That means that I interpret the Constitution as a law. That I interpret it’s text as text. And I understand it to have the meaning that it had at the time people ratified it. So that meaning doesn’t change over time and it’s not up to me to updated or infuse my own policy views into it,” said Barrett.

Graham followed up his question with referencing the late Justice Scalia’s ideology and how Barrett compares.

“I would say that Justice Scalia was obviously a mentor. And as I said when I accepted the president’s nomination that his philosophy is mine too. You know he was a very eloquent defender of originalism and that was also true of textualism which is the way that I approach statutes and their interpretation,” said Barrett. “And similarly to what I just said about originalism for textualism the judge approaches the text as it was written with the meaning it had at the time and doesn’t influence your own meaning into it. But I want to be careful to say that if I’m confirmed you would not be getting Justice Scalia. You would be getting Justice Barrett.”

Graham talked about Justice Ginsburg being a “trail blazer” and “unashamedly progressive in her personal thought.” He said we wants the American people to know that you can “still be qualified for the Supreme Court” while living your life in “traditional Catholic fashion.”

“So all the young conservative women out there, this hearing to me is about a place for you. I hope when this is all over that you, there will be a place for you at the table. They’ll be a spot for you at the Supreme Court like there was for Judge Ginsburg,” said Graham.

The next line of questioning focused on Barrett’s legal writings. Sen. Graham asked her to explain her thoughts on Brown vs. Board of Education. In the 1954 landmark Supreme Court case, justices ruled unanimously that racial segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional.

“In my writing I was using a framework that’s been articulated by other scholars and in that context, super precedent means precedent that is so well established that it would be unthinkable that it would ever be overruled and they’re about 6 cases on this list that other scholars have identified,” said Barrett.

Graham moved on to question Barrett about the rationale for Row vs Wade. In 1973, the landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in Row vs Wade, the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. Graham also discussed a bill he introduced that would not allow abortion in the 5th month of pregnancy, he asked Barrett how she would proceed if the litigation made its way before the Supreme Court. Barrett replied saying she would listen to both sides and would “do that in every case.”

Graham moved on the topic of gun control, Barrett who said she owns a gun, responded with a yes when asked if she could fairly decided a case. Graham continued to question Barrett about her process on several topics including Citizens United, same-sex marriage and how she feels about being nominated to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

“We knew that our lives would become combed over for any negative detail, we knew that our faith would be caricature. We knew our family would be attacked. And so we had to decide whether those difficulties would be worth it because what sane person would go through that if there wasn’t a benefit on the other side?” said Barret. “The benefit I think is a commitment to the rule of law and the role of the Supreme Court and dispensing equal justice for all. And I’m not the only person who could do this job but I was asked and it would be difficult for anyone. So why should I say someone else should do the difficulty, if the difficulty is the only reason to say no I should serve my country and my family is all in on that because they share my belief and the rule of law.”

What’s next after the hearings

The hearings will then wrap up Thursday, when outside witnesses are expected to make their case for and against President Donald Trump’s choice to fill the vacant seat left by late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham has already scheduled an initial committee vote on the nomination for Thursday morning, before the final day of hearings. It would allow for final approval by the panel one week later. A full Senate vote for confirmation would then be held by the end of October, just about a week before Election Day.

“From a qualifications point of view, I think she is a slam dunk. Unfortunately, politics abounds now around judges. We’ll see what happens in the next two days,” Graham told reporters

Northwestern University Law Professor Martin Redish, who specializes in constitutional law and federal jurisdiction, told NewsNation to watch Tuesday for Democratic senators to focus on health care and the potential threat to the Affordable Care Act, an effort by former President Barack Obama to expand medical coverage to millions of Americans.

“The decision the Democrats appear to have made is to try to turn judicial lemons into political lemonade,” Redish said. “They realize that they can’t stop her, the confirmation. There’s really no way they can, so what they’re trying to do while the nation’s attention is turned here is make a strong political argument that the Republicans are out to destroy Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act.”

It’s an issue that Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, of Illinois, brought attention to on Monday.

“President Trump has explained it. He wants to make sure we eliminate the Affordable Care Act, and that protects 23 million people with health insurance in this country. That protects over 100 million with preexisting conditions so they can afford to buy insurance,” Durbin told NewsNation. “The president has said he wants Judge Barrett to go to the court and eliminate the Affordable Care Act.”

Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Congress have failed.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz said the Democratic focus on health care and other policy issues showed they were not contesting Barrett’s qualifications to serve as a justice.

Among Republicans, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, dismissed warnings Barrett will undo the law as “outrageous.”

President Trump tweeted several times about the hearing. In one message, he tweeted that he’d have a “FAR BETTER” health care plan, with lower costs and protections for preexisting conditions.

“This nominee said she wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. The president wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act,” presidential nominee Joe Biden said. “Let’s keep our eye on the ball.”

Redish said that as powerful as the arguments over the health care policy may be on a political level, they “really have nothing to do with the legal issues.”

“The court doesn’t decide the constitutionality of the statute on the basis of whether it thinks the statute is doing good things or bad things, and the Democrats know that,” he explained.

Instead, Redish notes that their mission is to speak to “the American public about the social and political impact that’s coming here and at this late stage of a presidential election.”

If confirmed before the presidential election, Barrett could participate in a case seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, which is scheduled for Nov. 10.

