Another case of coronavirus confirmed in the U.S.

A box of masks imported from Japan sits inside a Yifeng Pharmacy in Wuhan, China, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Pharmacies in Wuhan are restricting customers to buying one mask at a time amid high demand and worries over an outbreak of a new coronavirus. The number of cases of the new virus has risen to over 400 in China and the death toll to 9, Chinese health authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

CHICAGO (WIVB) — Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States.

This new case, announced by the CDC, was discovered in Chicago.

A Chicago woman in her 60s came through O’Hare International Airport on January 13, and authorities believe this case was travel-related.

Chicago’s WGN reports that the woman is in good condition, but remains isolated at a hospital.

The virus itself has turned fatal for 25 people in China, and overall, 800 people have been infected by it. Every one of these people had been in China, WGN says.

Symptoms include “coughing, fever, breathing difficulty and pneumonia,” WGN reports.