Another case of coronavirus confirmed in the U.S.

CHICAGO (WIVB) — Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States.
This new case, announced by the CDC, was discovered in Chicago.
A Chicago woman in her 60s came through O’Hare International Airport on January 13, and authorities believe this case was travel-related.
Chicago’s WGN reports that the woman is in good condition, but remains isolated at a hospital.
The virus itself has turned fatal for 25 people in China, and overall, 800 people have been infected by it. Every one of these people had been in China, WGN says.
Symptoms include “coughing, fever, breathing difficulty and pneumonia,” WGN reports.