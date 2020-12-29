Another Ft. Drum soldier and teen charged with the death of Cpl. Harris

Corporal Hayden Harris, age 20, an infantryman from 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, has been found deceased (photo: Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division)

(WSYR-TV) — A Fort Drum soldier and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in the death of Corporal Hayden Harris. Specialist Jamaal Mellish and the juvenile have been charged with murder and kidnapping according to prosecutors from Sussex County, New Jersey.

Corporal Harris’s body was discovered on December 19 in a wooded area in New Jersey. He was reported missing Friday, December 18 when he was on his way to Watertown to meet someone for a vehicle transaction.

Mellish is currently being held in military custody in Oneida County and the 16-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Nicholas Elmo at the Sussex County Prosecutor’s office by calling 973-383-1570 or call Detective Robert Tierney at the Byram Township Police Department at 973-347-4008.