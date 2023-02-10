Federal authorities arrived at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence Friday morning.

The FBI showed up around 8:45 a.m., law enforcement sources confirmed. The residence borders both Zionsville and Carmel; the Carmel Police Department has blocked off the entrance. Carmel police said they were in the area for traffic control and were “not involved in assisting the FBI.”

Federal authorities haven’t confirmed the reason for Friday’s search. The Associated Press, citing “people familiar with the search,” said it was related to the classified records investigation surrounding the former vice president.

Last month, Pence’s attorneys handed over a small number of classified documents that had been discovered at the residence. The former vice president said he took “full responsibility” for the documents and promised to cooperate with the investigation.

National outlets reported last week that the FBI was planning to search Pence’s home for additional documents, as well as his office in Washington, D.C.

Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, told CNN that Pence would give the FBI access to the residence in order to look for any additional classified material.

Short told CNN’s Jake Tapper earlier this week that such a search was “not too far off into the future,” according to The Hill.

Pence has also been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

We have reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report