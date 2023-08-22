MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after an apparent explosion leveled a multimillion-dollar North Carolina home overnight.

A 6,500-plus-square-foot, natural-gas house located in Mooresville just off Lake Norman could be seen in the rubble Tuesday morning.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, but authorities were working to determine if there were people inside the home.

Iredell County Sheriff deputies, Troutman Fire and Mooresville Fire departments were at the scene. Dominion Energy officials also responded.

Neighbors in the area say they heard a loud explosion and smelled gas. Some also said the current homeowner has lived in the house for less than a year.

“A loud boom, about five minutes to midnight,” one neighbor out for a morning walk told Queen City News. “A gorgeous house, in all respects. I can’t believe it.”

Queen City News observed some Mooresville ladder trucks and EMS vehicles leaving the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday. North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were at the scene.

The home, built in 2016, was listed for just over $2 million in 2022, records showed. Though the circumstances of the explosion have not yet been officially released, the incident is similar to a 2019 gas explosion that occurred at a home in Ballantyne.

One person was killed in that explosion.