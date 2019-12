(WIVB)–An apple that could last up to a year in a refrigerator is now in stores, in the State of Washington.

The Cosmic Crisp is a hybrid of the Enterprise and Honeycrisp apples.

Cosmic crisp was developed at Washington State University.

The apple got its name from the little bright spots that resemble stars in the sky.

The acidity of the Cosmic Crisp supposedly prevents it from turning brown as quickly as other apples.