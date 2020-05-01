Applebees offering military, frontline workers 50 percent off meals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Applebee’s is offering meals to hospital workers, first responders and military members at 50 percent off.

This applies to restaurants in upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, Pennsylvania. It’s happening during the entirety of May for Neighborhood Heroes Month.

“Our doctors, nurses, paramedics, police officers, firefighters and National Guard who are on the front lines in the battle against this virus, work tirelessly to protect us and our neighborhoods,” said Matt Fairbairn, CEO of T.L. Cannon Companies, the local owner and operator of the 60 participating Applebee’s restaurants. “As they take care of us, we honor their service by taking care of them with the comfort and convenience of a warm meal at a great value.”

Those who are eligible must call their local restaurant to place an order and mention their eligibility. When picking up the food, they must show a valid ID badge or certification that proves their eligibility. This applies to orders up to $100 per day.

