Auto dial scam warning for smart devices

(CNN Newsource)– A new auto-dial scam is putting millions of smart-device owners at risk.

It happens when you ask a device, like Siri or Alexa, to auto-dial a company phone number.

Scammers, however, create fake customer service numbers and bump them to the top of search results, often by paying for ads.

That means you don’t end up talking with the company, but a scammer.

Often times scammers push so-called gift card deals or try to get your credit card numbers.

They also sometimes try to get permission to remote-access your computer.

There are several ways to avoid auto-dial scammers, including getting information from official company websites.