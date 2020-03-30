Average price of gas across US sinks to $2 per gallon

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas, across the nation, is $2/gallon — the lowest it’s been since 2016.

We bet you didn’t expect to read that in 2020. New York is also feeling the effects of lower oil prices that caused this, as the average here is $2.34.

One year ago, the state average was $2.73/gallon. Here’s what the prices look like now, broken down across New York.

Batavia – $2.42 (down three cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.37 (down four cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.41 (down seven cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.33 (down six cents since last week)

Rome – $2.34 (down six cents since last week)

Syracuse – $2.28 (down six cents since last week)

Watertown – $2.33 (down six cents since last week)

Although prices are low, people really aren’t benefiting from it that much. This is still the case nationally, even as half the states across the U.S. have prices below two dollars.

As many businesses and schools remain shut down, people are staying at home and not driving as much.

Gas prices are expected to become even cheaper as the coronavirus pandemic continues.