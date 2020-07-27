Average price of gas drops in NY, US as a whole

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas is down not only in New York, but across the nation.

AAA says the national average is $2.18 and New York’s is $2.26. One year ago, the averages were $2.74 and $2.88, respectively.

The national average is a two-cent drop from last week, while New York’s is a one-cent drop.

Here’s a breakdown of upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.23 (no change since last week)

Buffalo – $2.21 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $2.19 (up one cent since last week)

Rochester – $2.24 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $2.30 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $2.20 (no change since last week)

Watertown – $2.28 (no change cent since last week)

Travel remains limited in some parts of the country, keeping the price of gas lower. Overall, AAA says “travel levels are down significantly compared to last year.”

