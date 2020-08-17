Average price of gas stays the same across the US for 3 weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas across the United States hasn’t changed for three whole weeks.

Currently sitting at $2.18, that price was $2.63 a year ago. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, people aren’t traveling as much as they normally would during the summer.

The price of gas in New York has actually gone down one cent compared to last week. Currently, it’s $2.25, which is a far cry from last year’s price of $2.82.

Here are the averages across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.21 (down one cent since last week)

Buffalo – $2.18 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $2.18 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $2.21 (down one cent since last week)

Rome – $2.29 (down one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $2.17 (down one cent since last week)

Watertown – $2.28 (no change since last week)

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.