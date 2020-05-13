BBB says puppy scams are skyrocketing

(WIVB) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning that they’re seeing puppy scams skyrocket during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group has warned about the scam before, but they say they’re still seeing scammers at work.

The BBB says some families obeying stay-at-home orders have turned to the Internet to look for a pet.

Scammers are creating websites for animals that don’t exist and never ship. They use the coronavirus to ask for money up front, or make excuses as to why buyers can’t see the pet in person.

Here are some tips to avoid a puppy scam: