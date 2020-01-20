BBB warning- scam for Microsoft users

REDMOND, WA – Microsoft computer users should take note of this scam that is making the rounds.

It’s tied to the recent end of technical support for the ‘Windows 7’ operating system.

The Better Business Bureau warns of crooks who might look to trick you into paying for an “expiring Windows license” you may not need.

The typical ploy involves a call from a person who says they are a Microsoft employee. The person might recommend a system upgrade that requires paying a yearly fee. There could also be a request to get remote access to your computer- this will put the user at risk for identity theft.

The BBB says reputable companies do not call customers without permission.

Microsoft in particular says all of their support requests start with customers.

If a claim seems unusual, the BBB says do your own research before taking any help.

Microsoft ended its technical support for ‘Windows 7’ on Tuesday.