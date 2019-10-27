Bernie Sanders tells student to respect police officer “so that you don’t get shot in the back of the head”

(CBS News)–Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders found himself in a social media storm Saturday night after video surfaced of a statement he made at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum earlier in the day. When a black student asked Sanders how he should handle getting pulled over by a police officer, Sanders responded “respect what they are doing so that you don’t get shot in the back of the head.”

.@BernieSanders to black student on how to handle getting pulled over by the police: “Identify who the police officer is – respect what they are doing so that you don’t get shot in the back of the head.”



Sanders made the statement during a question-and-answer session at the forum at Benedict College, a historically black college. The student asked Sanders, “If I’m your son, what advice would you give me next time I’m pulled over by a police officer?”

Sanders advised the student do his best to identify the police officer “in a polite way.”

CBS News campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell reported that the question appeared to “stump” Sanders and the presidential candidate struggled to answer. Sanders did not get much applause or crowd approval, she said.

The question was later asked to former Vice President Joe Biden by a black female student.

“If you were my daughter, you’d be a Caucasian girl and you wouldn’t be pulled over,” Biden said. “That’s what’s wrong.”

Biden tweeted out a clip of his answer. “Institutional racism should no longer exist. As president, I’ll put forward change to help put an end to it,” he said in the clip.

Institutional racism should no longer exist. As president, I'll put forward change to help put an end to it.

Sanders received backlash on Twitter for his response.

Morehouse College adjunct professor David Dennis Jr. wrote “Bernie Sanders does not understand race in America.”

Sanders did not post his response on Twitter, instead posting a clip of him commenting on the criminal justice system. “If you are wealthy and powerful, or maybe the president, you are above the law. But if you are poor, if you’re black, if you’re Hispanic, it’s a different story,” he said in the clip.

The justice forum, held by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, will run through Sunday. Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Obama Housing Secretary Julián Castro and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are expected to speak Sunday.