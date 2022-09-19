FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after allegedly biting a man’s nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday night.

Doug Ramsey, 53, of Fayetteville, was arrested on September 17 on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. According to a preliminary report, the incident happened at a parking garage near Razorback Stadium following the University of Arkansas’ victory over Missouri State.

Just after 10 p.m. local time, an officer was dispatched to Gate 15 for “a disturbance that had previously occurred in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage (SDPG).” The responding officer found “two males with bloody faces” at the scene.

The officer spoke with both parties and a witness before determining Ramsey had allegedly been in the traffic lane of the structure, attempting to leave, when a Subaru “inched his way” in front of Ramsey’s Bronco, making contact with the front passenger side tire. Ramsey allegedly got out of his vehicle and “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru.”

The owner of the Subaru then allegedly got out and stated Ramsey “pulled him in close and started punching his body.” According to the report, Ramsey also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose.”

The victim and the witness reported hearing Ramsey “threaten to kill” the owner of the Subaru. Occupants of both vehicles got out and helped separate the parties.

Ramsey was arrested and booked into the Washington County jail.

According to the Tyson Foods website, Ramsey had been a member of Tyson Foods’ poultry business since 1992 and was named president of global McDonald’s business in 2019. The site also states that “Doug [was] a champion of team member safety and sits on the company’s Executive Safety Council.”

A Tyson spokesperson said that Ramsey left the company several months ago of his own accord, unrelated to this arrest. Ramsey was named the COO of Beyond Meat in December 2021.

Nexstar’s KNWA reached out to Beyond Meat for comment on Ramsey’s arrest and has not received a response.

He is scheduled to appear in Fayetteville District Court on October 19.