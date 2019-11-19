Biden wants more marijuana research before considering national legalization

(WIVB) — Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is getting pushback for comments he made last Saturday.

At a town hall in Las Vegas, he said he would want to see more research into marijuana before he considered national legalization.

“The truth of the matter is there’s not nearly been enough evidence that has been acquired as to whether or not it is a gateway drug,” Biden said. “It’s a debate, and I want a lot more before I legalize it nationally. I want to make sure we know a lot more about the science behind it.”

Biden has also called for reclassifying marijuana to make it easier for scientists to do research.

His position is in line with the CDC, but it puts him at odds with the other contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.