Bills’ Shaq Lawson to pay for funeral of 11-year-old SC shooting victim

by: WIVB Staff

SOUTH CAROLINA (WIVB)– Bills defender Shaq Lawson says he will pay for the funeral, for an 11-year-old girl killed in a shooting in South Carolina.

Ja’naiya Scott died in the shooting last weekend, where at least 35 bullets hit her home.

An 18-year old and another 11-year old were hurt in the shooting. One of them is Ja’naiya’s cousin.

Lawson played football for nearby Clemson and wanted to give back to the community.

At a vigil, Scott’s mother said she wants justice for the shooting that’s still unsolved.

An anti-violence rally in Ja’naiya’s memory takes place on Saturday.

