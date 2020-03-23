BJ’s Increasing Employee Wages

(WIVB) Following in the footsteps of many retailers across the country, BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Monday it will be increasing wages and bonuses for frontline team members in all 218 clubs to help employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club listed team member support initiatives as the following:

All hourly team members in the company’s clubs, distribution centers and home office will earn an additional $2 per hour for each hour worked beginning March 23, 2020 through at least April 12, 2020. Bonus Incentives: At the end of March, managers and key personnel in the clubs and distribution centers will receive a one-time bonus, ranging from $500 to $1,000.

At the end of March, managers and key personnel in the clubs and distribution centers will receive a one-time bonus, ranging from $500 to $1,000. Team Member Relief: Aisle Help, the company’s employee relief fund, is available to team members facing financial hardship and most impacted by the coronavirus

Team Member Paid Leave: BJ’s previously issued an emergency paid leave policy to support team members during this unprecedented time. The emergency paid leave policy includes: Waived absenteeism policy Pay for up to fourteen days when under mandated quarantine Pay through a mix of accrued sick time and company paid time if a team member tests positive for coronavirus and needs to self-quarantine

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is also donating $400,000 dollars to support foundations including the Boston Foundation, the New York Community Trust, Community Foundation of New Jersey and United Way of Miami-Dade.