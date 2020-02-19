Live Now
News 4 at 5

Blake Wallenda performs highwire act in Hawaii

National
Posted: / Updated:

Blake Wallenda started off the week high in the sky.

The daredevil performed a 200-foot long skywalk between two hotel towers in Hawaii on President’s Day.

To do it, he ventured out 14 stories onto a tightrope about the width of a nickel.

The 31-year-old carried a 50-pound balance pole in strong winds.

At one point he even did a trick on the tightrope balancing on one foot.

He completed the walk with a dash and the crowd underneath him cheering him on.

He says this was his most daring act to date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss