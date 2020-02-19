Blake Wallenda performs highwire act in Hawaii

Blake Wallenda started off the week high in the sky.

The daredevil performed a 200-foot long skywalk between two hotel towers in Hawaii on President’s Day.

To do it, he ventured out 14 stories onto a tightrope about the width of a nickel.

The 31-year-old carried a 50-pound balance pole in strong winds.

At one point he even did a trick on the tightrope balancing on one foot.

He completed the walk with a dash and the crowd underneath him cheering him on.

He says this was his most daring act to date.