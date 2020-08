BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a report from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello, the border closure between the United States and Canada has been extended again.

This closure will last another month, lasting until September 21, according to the report.

The border between the two countries has been closed since March.

Only essential travel has been permitted.

