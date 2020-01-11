Bought Infants’ Tylenol? You may be entitled to cash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some news for parents or caregivers.

If you bought Infants’ Tylenol within the past 5 years, you could be entitled to up to $15 cashback due to a recent class action settlement.

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay up to $6.3 million to settle the lawsuit over what plaintiffs said was “deceptive” and “misleading” packaging on bottles of Infants’ Tylenol.

According to the lawsuit, the pain reliever company used the word “infant” with a picture of a mother holding a baby, when in fact the medication contained liquid acetaminophen in the same concentration as Children’s Tylenol.

Johnson & Johnson has not admitted to any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay the settlement.

Who’s eligible?

U.S. residents who purchased the Infants’ Tylenol between Oct. 3, 2014 and Jan. 6, 2020 can request a partial refund of $2.15 for every 1 or 2 fl. oz. bottle for up to 7 bottles without proof of purchase.

The maximum amount you can receive without proof of purchase is $15.05.

Anyone who was receipts can claim an unlimited number of bottles.

To get started, you can request a refund via a Claim Form.

You must submit claim forms by April 13, 2020.

Only one claim can be submitted per household.

For more information, click here.