Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor Oscar

Brad Pitt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 92nd Academy Awards, which are being bestowed Sunday at the Dolby Theatre (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Brad Pitt finally has his acting Oscar.

The four-time nominee won the best-supporting actor Academy Award for his role as a stuntman in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Pitt had been expected to win the category after scooping up a series of honors this year, including at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Pitt’s treated the previous wins with jokes and breezy speeches.

Pitt was more somber on Sunday, calling his win “incredible” as his peers cheered.

The actor plays the stunt double of an aging cowboy actor played by Leonardo DiCaprio, a best actor nominee, in Quentin Tarantino’s 1969 Hollywood fable “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

“Once Upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that the truth,” Pitt said. He thanked his children, Tarantino and DiCaprio. “I’ll ride on your coattails any day,” he said of his co-star. “The view’s fantastic.”

The film is a 10-time nominee at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

