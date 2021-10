(WIVB) — A Brockport man is in custody this afternoon in connection to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A federal criminal complaint, unsealed yesterday, shows James Mault climbing the ledge of the Capitol building and spraying chemicals at law enforcement during the attack.

Mault was arrested at Fort Bragg in North Carolina where he was stationed.

He’s being held until his trial, and his case is set to be taken over by federal prosecutors.