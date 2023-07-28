WASHINGTON (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to 50 months in prison and three years of post-release supervision for assaulting a Capitol police officer during the Jan. 6 riot before taking his badge and radio, according to a DOJ release.

Thomas F. Sibick, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers in March. He also admitted to assaulting Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6 riot.

Fanone was attacked by various other members of the mob, and in the melee, Sibick stole the officer’s badge and radio, according to court documents. Much of the incident was captured on the officer’s body camera.

Sibick later returned the stolen badge to federal authorities after he took it home with him and buried it in his backyard, according to the DOJ. The radio was never recovered.

Court documents say while participating in the riot, Sibick posted a video of himself on Instagram of himself in the mob with the caption “Wildest experience of my life!!”

As part of the sentencing, Sibick was ordered to pay $7,500.59 in restitution. He was initially indicted in April 2021.

US Attorneys sought 71 months for Thomas Sibick's violent attack on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone. That's top of guidelines for Sibick. But the judge sentenced him to 50 months. Sibick was in "the thick of that violence." — Daniel Telvock (@DanielTelvock) July 28, 2023

As part of the March plea deal, Sibick also agreed to allow law enforcement to interview him prior to sentencing and to review his social media accounts for posts pertaining to the Capitol riots. While he awaited trial, he was barred from having internet-capable devices, watching political news programs and using social media. He was also required to obtain mental health treatment.

Sibick had an extensive history with law enforcement before the January 6 attacks. He was convicted on six separate occasions from 2006-2015, which included a DUI charge in 2008 in Amherst, a disorderly conduct charge in Angola in 2010 and an attempted reckless endangerment charge in Lancaster in 2014.

