BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of business organizations are coming together to call for more changes to gun laws.

This coalition wants to see a federal ban on assault weapons. They’re made up of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Business Council of New York State, Business Council of Westchester and the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

They plan to meet virtually at 11 a.m., after Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation banning the purchase or possession of a semi-automatic rifle by anyone under 21. Hochul is expected to make it law at 10 a.m.