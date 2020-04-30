Buy dinner from a local Mexican restaurant and Jose Cuervo might pick up the tab

Want to score a free meal this week?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — It’s no secret that restaurants are suffering during the stay-at-home order, but Jose Cuervo wants to help.

As a lead-up to Cinco de Mayo, the tequila company is encouraging people to support local independent Mexican restaurants by offering to pick up the check.

Here’s all you have to do:

1.) Order food from any local, independently-owned Mexican food restaurant. The restaurant should have no more than ten locations nationwide.

2.) Post a photo of the receipt to Twitter and tag @JoseCuervo while using the hashtags #CincoToGo and #CuervoContest. Receipt may be for take-out, delivery or curbside pickup.

Jose Cuervo will randomly choose up to 250 winners each day and contact them via direct message. Winners will be asked for their Venmo account for reimbursement. Each winner will be reimbursed for up to $100.

Only one entry per day is allowed, and each entry must include a unique receipt that has not been included in previous posts.

The promotion runs through May 5. Alcohol purchases on receipts will not be reimbursed and all entrants must be 21 years of age or older, with valid government issued photo identification.