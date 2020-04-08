1  of  3
California nursing facility evacuated after staff no-shows

Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A skilled nursing facility in Southern California where nearly three dozen residents are infected with the coronavirus is being evacuated after staff members failed to show up to care for them.

Riverside County public health officials said Wednesday that 84 patients will be moved from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside after staff didn’t show up two days in a row.

Five employees and 34 residents at the 90-bed skilled nursing facility have been found to have the virus.

It was not immediately clear which facilities would receive the residents. Outbreaks at nursing homes and elder residences have alarmed experts. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

