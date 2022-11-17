ATLANTA, Ga. — More than 50,000 infant pajamas are being recalled because they pose an injury risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Carter’s infant’s one-piece fleece, footed pajamas. The recall was initiated because small wire pieces can be found in the pajamas, posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children.

Recalled The William Carter Company Infant’s Yellow Footed Fleece Pajamas (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled The William Carter Company Infant’s Pajamas Style number 1O102410 (printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas) (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled The William Carter Company Infant’s Pajamas UPC number (printed on the back of the care tag) (Photo//CPSC)

The recalled pajamas are yellow with a heart design and a pink animal graphic. The pajamas were sold in children’s sizes 12M, 18M, and 24M.

Style number 1O102410 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas, and the UPC number is printed on the back of the same care tag. The UPC numbers included in the recall are 195861313861, 195861313878, and 195861313885.

Anyone with the recalled pajamas should take them away from their children and return them to a Carter’s store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card. People can also contact Carter’s to request a free return label and envelope to return the pajamas for a refund in the form of an electronic gift card.

Anyone with questions can contact Carter’s at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.