CDC: Avoid all nonessential travel to China

(WIVB)–The CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus.

Chinese officials have closed transport within and out of Wuhan and other cities in the Hubei province, including buses, subways, trains, and the international airport.

CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to #China due to the ongoing #2019nCoV (#coronavirus) outbreak. The outbreak is growing and there is limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas. https://t.co/Km38IKxIAs pic.twitter.com/NHboTImlyr — CDC Travel Health (@CDCtravel) January 27, 2020

According to the CDC, there’s limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas.

Officials are also screening travelers leaving some cities in China in response to this outbreak.

On arrival to the United States, travelers from China may be asked questions to determine if they need to undergo heal screening, the CDC says. Travelers with signs and symptoms of illness will have an additional health assessment.

If you must travel to China, the CDC says you should:

Avoid contact with sick people

Discuss travel to China with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with underlying health issues may be at risk for more severe disease

Avoid animals (alive or dead), animal markets, and products that come from animals (such as uncooked meat)

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Anyone in China in the last 14 days and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should: