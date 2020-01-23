CDC testing several people in US for deadly coronavirus

(WIVB) — Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they’re testing several people in the U.S. for possible coronavirus.

The virus has killed 17 people and sickened more than 500 others, most of them in China.

The CDC announced the first case of the coronavirus in the U.S. on Tuesday. It’s a man in his 30s who lives in Washington State.

The CDC has received specimens for testing from several people in the U.S. In addition to China and the U.S., cases have also been reported in South Korea, Thailand and Japan. Suspected cases were also detected in Australia.