(WIVB) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning people of a multi-state outbreak of Listeria connected to hard-boiled eggs.

The CDC says it is concerned that bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods may be contaminated.

Listeria can cause severe infections, so people are urged to not use eggs made in the Gainesville, Georgia facility.

