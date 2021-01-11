Chad Wolf resigning as acting Homeland Security chief, citing court battles over appointment

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf makes an opening statement at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, a federal judge in New York ruled that Wolf assumed his position unlawfully, a determination that invalidated Wolf’s suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields young people from deportation. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is resigning his post effective Monday night, he said in a message to department staff.

“I am saddened to take this step, as it was my intention to serve the Department until the end of this Administration. Unfortunately, this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary,” Wolf said. “These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power.”

Wolf’s resignation comes three days after a federal judge ruled that his appointment as acting secretary in November 2019 was unlawful, blocking a set of asylum rules that were slated to take effect Monday.

Pete Gaynor, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will become acting secretary upon Wolf’s departure, Wolf said.

Wolf’s resignation comes after the departure of two other Cabinet secretaries in the days since the attack on the Capitol. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos both stepped down from their posts in the wake of the attack.

In his statement, Wolf said DHS is prepared for “an orderly and smooth transition to President-elect Biden’s DHS team.”

“Welcome them, educate them, and learn from them,” he told the department. “They are your leaders for the next four years — a time which undoubtedly will be full of challenges and opportunities to show the American public the value of DHS and why it is worth the investment.”