FLORIDA (WIVB)– The alligator that got fished out of the water in Chicago earlier this week has a more appropriate home now.

“Chance the Snapper” will now live at the Saint Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park in Florida.

He’ll be quarantined for a while in his own pool as experts assess his health history.

Chance was caught in Chicago’s famous Humboldt Park over the weekend after a gator expert came in from Florida to help snag the five-foot-long reptile.