Charter temporarily offering free Internet services to households with students in K-12 or college

STAMFORD, Conn. (WIVB) — Charter is lending a hand to families in need of Internet access.

The company that provides Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi is offering free services to households with children in school or college students who don’t have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps.

Starting March 16, this will be available for 60 days. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived.

Along with this, Charter will open its Wi-Fi hotspots for public use.