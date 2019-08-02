Chick-fil-a dethrones In-N-Out as America’s favorite fast-food restaurant

(KRON) – Chick-fil-A has dethroned In-N-Out and is officially America’s favorite fast food restaurant.

That’s according to Market Force’s Fast Food Market Research Report, which surveyed more than 7,600 people on factors such as food quality, dollar value, and staff friendliness.

In-N-Out still held the top spot in the burger loyalty category, scoring a 73% for staff friendliness, but was challenged by competitor Five Guys in the Food Quality and Speed of Service categories.

In the Mexican fast food category, Chipotle beats Moe’s Southwest Grill with 61%.

In the pizza department, Papa John’s ranked at the top, beating Pizza Hut, and Jersey Mike’s topped the list as favorite sandwich restaurant.

Krispy Kreme continues to be America’s favorite coffee and bakery spot with 64% of consumer loyalty.