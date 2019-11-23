Chicken fried rice products recalled due to possible plastic contamination

(CBS) – More than 170,000 pounds of chicken fried rice products are being recalled because they may contain plastic.

Ajinomoto Foods North America says the frozen fried rice products were sold in several states along the east coast.

The following products are affected:

54-oz. cardboard packages containing “AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHICKEN WITH JAPANESE-STYLE FRIED RICE” with establishment number “P-34708,” date codes “3559007, 3559008, 3559015, 3559190 and 3559191” and best by dates of “1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/15/2020, 7/9/2020 and 7/10/2020.”

The recall was announced after the company received consumer complaints. There have been no reports of any illnesses or injuries related to this recall.

Anyone with questions can call (503) 361-5003.