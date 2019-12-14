Child witnesses man masturbate on woman Florida Walmart

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are currently searching for a man they say was caught by a child masturbating on a woman in a Walmart toy aisle Friday.

According to Winter Haven police, the male suspect entered the Walmart, located at 355 Cypress Gardens Blvd., around 8:30 p.m. He appeared to be looking for someone, walked around for a bit and then went to the restroom.

Police say he exited the bathroom and headed to the toy section where a woman and a 12-year-old child were looking at toys.

The man paced the aisle for a short time and walked up behind the woman while her back was turned looking at toys on the shelves. According to police, the child, who was in the cart, witnessed the man masturbate onto the back of the woman. When she turned to the child, she noticed the child was distressed.

Police say she asked the child what was the matter and the child told her what the man did. By the time the woman turned to look, the suspect was gone.