Coldplay to put tour on hold for environmental reasons

(CNN Newsource)–British band Coldplay is putting its tour on hold for environmental reasons.

Lead singer Chris Martin told the BBC the group wants to take time over the next year or two to consider how future tours can be more environmentally friendly.

He said instead of just being carbon neutral, they want to have a positive impact.

BBC estimates the music industry’s most recent figures suggest that live music generates 405,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions in the UK annually.

It’s created by flights, fans traveling to and from shows, production of merchandise, powering spotlights and transporting band stage setups.

The British band will give two performances in Amman Friday to mark the release of its new double album “Everyday Life.”

Next week, the band will perform at the Natural History Museum in London.

According to the group’s official website, all proceeds from the concert will go towards ClientEarth.