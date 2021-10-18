Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State, dies following battle with COVID-19

(WIVB) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell has died as a result of complications that stemmed from COVID-19.

The announcement was made on Powell’s Facebook page on Monday morning.

Powell, who was 84, was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Powell’s family said “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

