Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State, dies following battle with COVID-19

(WIVB) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell has died as a result of complications that stemmed from COVID-19.
The announcement was made on Powell’s Facebook page on Monday morning.
Powell, who was 84, was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Powell’s family said “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”
