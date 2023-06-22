BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The underwater vehicle that discovered a debris field on the ocean floor while looking for the missing Titanic-bound submersible, Titan, was operated by a company with offices in East Aurora.

Pelagic Research Services announced on Twitter that their remotely operated vehicle, Odysseus 6K, which was reportedly the first to conduct a sea floor search for the missing submersible according to CNN, discovered the debris field near the site of the Titanic wreckage.

Pelagic said that Odysseus 6K was deployed from the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic on Thursday morning. It was working in conjunction with another ship, Deep Energy, and was rigged specifically for rescue.

It remains unknown if the debris field is that of Titan; however, a statement from Pelagic in a since-deleted tweet referenced supporting the families during their “tragic loss.” The U.S. Coast Guard is scheduled to have a press briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on search efforts.

“PRS want to express our full gratitude for the incredible, coordinated rescue response of everyone involved in this search and rescue mission. Our focus right now is on the families of those on the Titan and for their tragic loss,” the deleted statement said.

Three C-17 military aircraft departed from Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday carrying equipment as well as Odysseus 6K from Pelagic to assist in the search efforts. The company was contacted by OceanGate, the operator of Titan, early Tuesday morning for help.

Pelagic has collaborated with entities like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative, among others, in the past.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.