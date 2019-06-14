Congress looking into “DeepFake Video” controversy

Congress is looking into the “DeepFake Video” controversy because of the potential it can be weaponized by cyber-bullies assaulting innocent victims on social media, or enemies such as terrorists causing mischief in cyberspace.

DeepFake video can also undermine America’s electoral system by politicians misinforming voters into believing a political candidate has done something they did not.

The house intelligence committee opened its hearings today on the threat of “DeepFake videos”, and other manipulation of digital media, such as Facebook and YouTube.

It is harder to detect than photoshopping and witnesses cited a recent DeepFake of house speaker Nancy Pelosi that made it appear she was slurring her speech as if she was drunk.

One of the first witnesses to testify before the committee was University at Buffalo Artificial Intelligence expert David Doermann.

He says if one of those fake videos looks realistic enough it can go viral on social media and then as far as many viewers are concerned, It is real.

Congress is now wrestling with the question if a social media platform knows a DeepFake video to be a fake…should the video be labeled, or even taken down?

In the case of the fake Pelosi video YouTube took it down, but Facebook left it up, saying they have no policy for removing content that is not true.