Congress members push for legislation that supports POC mothers

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — As Black women across New York struggle with access to maternal health care and negative health outcomes due to racial and systemic discrimination, U.S. senators announced legislation to fight for “maternal health and reproductive justice” for Black women and pregnant people of color.

The Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021 was introduced by Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Corey Booker (D-NJ) and Representatives Alma Adams (D-NC) and Lauren Underwood (D-IL). This legislation builds on existing maternal health legislation and includes 12 bills to address the maternal health crisis and its disproportionate impact on Black women.

Following the announcement of the Act, Gillibrand and colleagues sent a letter urging Congress to include changes in the upcoming COVID-19 relief package that dedicate more resources for pregnant and postpartum individuals. Additionally, they want the legislation to combat the maternal mortality and morbidity crisis throughout this public health crisis by including the Maternal Health Pandemic Response Act in the package.

The maternal mortality crisis continues to have a disproportionate impact on Black women, who are up to three times more likely to die from a pregnancy related complication and are too often forgotten or silenced in the conversation on maternal health. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate health inequities for Black women and communities of color, we must develop a pandemic response with care and attention to maternal health. Together, the Maternal Health Pandemic Response Act, the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act, and the Moms Matter Act, create the roadmap we need to uplift the voices of Black mothers in Washington, and help put an end to racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health care. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

The Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act builds on existing maternal health legislation and includes the Moms Matter Act, led by Senator Gillibrand. This Act makes investments in community-based programs that provide mental and behavioral health treatments and support to moms with maternal mental health conditions or substance use disorders. Additionally, it would provide funding for programs to grow and diversify the maternal mental and behavioral health care workforce in an effort to ensure quality, culturally competent health care.

The Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act is composed of twelve individual bills sponsored by Black Maternal Health Caucus members. The legislation will: