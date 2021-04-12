Contagious variants of COVID-19 blamed for surge in Midwest

MICHIGAN (WIVB) — According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 700 people died from COVID-19 on Sunday.

Now, more than 560,000 Americans have died since the pandemic began. Health experts blame more contagious variants for a surge in the upper Midwest.

More than one-fifth of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and nearly 80 percent of people age 65 or older have had at least one dose.

In the upper Midwest, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is pleading with the White House for more vaccines, in order to stop a variant surge.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is confident that the nation’s supply will soon outstrip demand.

The White House is sending personnel to Michigan to help administer its allotted doses faster, but won’t send additional doses.

Some health experts say if states have extra doses they could volunteer to send them to areas where they’re needed.