400014 05: An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked January 23, 2002 outside the Oscar Mayer Elementary School in Chicago. Oscar Mayer kicked off a national classroom vocal contest at Chicagos Oscar Mayer Elementary School to recognize and encourage performing arts in Education. The school was presented $10,000 worth of musical equipment and tours of one of four Wienermobiles parked in the schools playground as a thank you from Oscar Mayer for helping to support the kick-off of the School House Jam talent search contest. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(WIVB)–“We’ve made the difficult decision to cancel currently scheduled Wienermobile events for the near future,” the official Wienermobile account tweeted.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Wienermobile says the health and safety of fans, hot doggers, and the public is the top priority.

Its account says it looks forward to getting back on the hot dog highway as soon as it can.